Bay County Council on Aging receives $11,000 donation.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County Council on aging has a little more money to help local seniors after a considerable donation Wednesday afternoon.

The Bay County Alzheimer’s Alliance hosts its Annual “An Evening in Monte Carlo” fundraiser and then donates the money raised back into the community.

This year the alliance presented a check to the Council on Aging for $11,000. The CEO said this will help them a lot, especially with their meal program.

“This will help us tremendously to stay up to date so that everybody in Bay County that is 60 and over and needs a meal gets one,” Bay County Council on Aging CEO Beth Coulliette, said.

Some of the funds are also going towards the respite care program.

