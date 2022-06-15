Chase Seiffert set for his major tournament debut

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Mosley and FSU alum Chase Seiffert is preparing for his first Major, this week’s U.S. Open outside Boston. Chase just missed out on getting his PGA Tour Card last year, and made a calculated gamble of playing a more limited PGA schedule as opposed to week to week on the Korn Ferry Tour. And to some extent, that’s paid off for him, with him making the cut in 8 different events, and hauling in over $300,000. That includes last week at the Canadian Open where he tied for 28th, shooting four under and winning more than 55 thousand! So he takes some momentum with him to Brookline, and as he told me Monday night, his body is fresh and set for this week’s stress!

”The year hasn’t been as successful as I want it to be...yet.” Chase said “You know my game is trending in a really good direction. And I think I’m going to have you know a stretch of maybe nine events in a row to maybe finish. So I feel like with how I’m playing now, if I can keep piecing together good tournaments then I can find my way back to having my full card again for next year. So I went about this season that I was only going to play PGA Tour, I wasn’t really going to focus on Korn Ferry too much. That way I was always fresh and ready to play when I got into tournaments. So as of right now it’s not working as I would like but you know it’s a really nice stretch of golf here to finish.”

As for playing in the U.S. Open, which he qualified for through a sectional in Roswell, Georgia last week, Chase says it has finally sunk in that he’s playing. He missed getting in a practice round Monday because of travel delays from Toronto. But did get in a round on the Country Club course in Brookline Tuesday. I asked Chase about the nerves of playing on the biggest stage, in his first major?

“There’s gonna be more nerves, it is what it is.” Seiffert replied “I am going to try and treat it like it was any other golf tournament. But you know it’s not any other golf tournament, it’s the United States open it’s open cell luckily for me last week in Canada it was open their country’s Open. So the atmosphere last week was incredible. The golf course was obviously very similar to what we’re gonna see this week, setup wise. And it played kind of like a U.S. Open would. And so for me that added a little bit of comfort knowing that I played in a really high atmosphere last week, on a golf course that’s similar to this week’s. So I feel like I’m almost, it’s a little extenuation from last week.”

Chase says following the Open he’ll finish the year with 8 or 9 straight PGA Tour tournaments. He tees off at the Open Thursday at 12:30 eastern.

