ECBC organizers getting set to host 20th Billfish Tournament

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The 2022 Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic is set for new week at the Baytowne Marina and the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort! The folks there now heading into the 20th edition of the E-C-B-C, and it appears year 20 may be the biggest ever!

“We’ve been recently getting a lot of entries.” Tournament Director Jonathan Boone told me Tuesday afternoon. “I think just yesterday I brought in about 10 boats. So we’re looking at about 95 right now. Which is really really great for us. You know last year we had about 88 boats. In 2018 we had 91. So that was a record. So we’re already right there, surpassing that. And we’re really excited about our marina expansion now that it’s finally complete. So we have a lot more availability for those boats, and a lot more power. So 95 is a great number. We’re looking, we will probably be somewhere above 100 boats this year.”

If the event gets to 100 boats, that all but guarantees a prize purse of two million dollars. That would be just the second time for that, the first being in 2018. Last year the ECBC came close to that mark, doling out 1-point-96 million bucks to several teams. The boats already beginning to arrive at the Baytowne Marina. The fleet departs next Thursday, with weigh-ins next Friday and Saturday.

