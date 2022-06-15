Families suffering through childhood cancer get together for a retreat

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lighthouse Family Retreat is a nonprofit organization that provides families living through childhood cancer a chance to have a week-long vacation at no cost.

“We give opportunities for kids to be kids, they get to swim in the pool, they get to do crafts, they get to play games,” Lighthouse Family Retreat Staff Mark Paul said.

They provide 18 seaside retreats throughout the year. They include Georgia, North Carolina, and the Florida panhandle. Families from all over the country came together in Miramar Beach. Paul said parents also get a chance to relate to others, fighting the same battles.

“This environment where, maybe for the first time they get to sit with other parents who know exactly what they’re going through.”

The faith-based groups mission is to strengthen families with helpful resources and restorative retreats. For more information, head to their website here.

