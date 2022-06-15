Inflation impacting seniors in Bay County.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Inflation is impacting Americans’ wallets. Seniors who are living on a fixed income said they are trying to find ways to save.

“I was hoping that in our ages we would not have to have these severe issues that we are running into,” Frank Reybrock, a Bay County resident said.

Issues like having to limit trips to combat the increase in gas prices. On Wednesday according to AAA, the national average is a little more than $5.

“We combine a lot of things like doctor’s appointments that we go to. Shopping and doctor’s appointments, so on and so forth, to try and save gas. That has been a difficult situation. Travel-wise we don’t even travel half as much anymore because of the cost,” Reybrock said.

The Bay County Council on Aging said they have even seen seniors picking up part-time jobs to make ends meet.

“So that they have a little bit of supplemental income to afford the things they would have normally been able to afford with lower prices,” Andrea Marsh, the Chief Operating Officer of the Bay County Council on Aging, said.

For those needing a helping hand, the Council on Aging offers several programs, including utility assistance and a nutrition program that is available to those ages 60 and up.

Marsh said they provide lunch five days a week and also have a Meals on Wheels program, which both have grown in attendance.

“I’ve also noticed a lot of seniors come here more because they cannot afford the food ‘cause it is so expensive so they come here because they can get more items so they have food to eat and I think that is a shame,” Reybrock said.

For more information about either program click here.

