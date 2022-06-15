Advertisement

Join the Bay County Public Library for fun summer programs

By Alex Joyce
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If your kids are looking for some fun events this summer, the Bay County Public Library may be able to help.

This summer they are offering different programs for kids and teens to enjoy.

“Our theme this year is Oceans of Possibilities,” Sarah Burris, communication relations for Northwest Regional Library System, said. “Everything is going to have a little bit of an ocean’s tie, from pirates, mermaids, and sea creatures.”

These events are free, but some may require you to register.

“All that is online or you can pick up an event guide in the library,” Burris said.

One event that is underway is the story walk. The story walk takes you through downtown Panama City, where local businesses have a story that you can read page by page on their windows.

“It’s a program that’s geared to get you outside and reading at the same time,” Burris said.

For more information on all these events, you can visit the Northwest Regional Library System website.

