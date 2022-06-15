Advertisement

Lanes temporarily blocked for potential robbery investigation

Walton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a felony traffic stop on a vehicle south of the Clyde...
Walton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a felony traffic stop on a vehicle south of the Clyde B. Wells Bridge.(Walton County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South of Clyde B. Wells Bridge, Walton County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Northbound lanes are temporarily blocked as deputies investigate a potential robbery that occurred in the area of County Highway 393 North near Chat Holley.

Two subjects are currently detained. Please use caution in the area. We’ll continue to update you with more information as the situation develops.

