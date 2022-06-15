Lanes temporarily blocked for potential robbery investigation

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - South of Clyde B. Wells Bridge, Walton County sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Northbound lanes are temporarily blocked as deputies investigate a potential robbery that occurred in the area of County Highway 393 North near Chat Holley.

Two subjects are currently detained. Please use caution in the area. We’ll continue to update you with more information as the situation develops.

