Panama City house damaged in fire

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A house has been damaged in a fire, according to officials with the Panama City Fire Department.

Panama City Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerome Fleeman said in a press release, the department received a call about a structure fire on 8th Street in Panama City at around 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

He reported the house was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived.

Officials with the Panama City Fire Department said there were no people in the house at the time of the fire.

We’re told one nearby structure also has exterior damage from the fire.

Fleeman said investigators arrived on the scene, but so far have been unable to determine the cause of the fire due to the extent of the damage to the house.

