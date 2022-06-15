Body found after raft capsized

PARKER, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials have found the body of a missing 22-year-old man after a rafting accident.

Parker Police Chief Dennes Hutto said three individuals were in a raft on Martin Lake when it capsized, and all three went under.

Two of them managed to come out of the water, one of which was sent to the hospital for treatment.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reportedly sent divers into the water and received assistance from Panama City Fire and Rescue.

Drones were initially deployed, but police confirmed the lake was too murky to see down.

At this time, officials cannot release any information about the victims, and the cause of the capsize is still unknown.

