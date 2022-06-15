Advertisement

Popular wedding cake designs on NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wedding Week’

By Sam Martello
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cake can be one of the biggest components of a wedding.

Ashley and Courtney Cook with Cook Girls’ Bakery joined the team in-studio to talk about what trends they are seeing with wedding cakes.

Whether the bride and groom are wanting a traditional, over-the-top, or themed cake, anything is possible.

To see what kinds of cakes are trending, and how to make a cake more affordable, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to 400 to 600 people, and even louder music, that's...
PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week
Jackson County sheriffs are looking for a person of interest.
Jackson County sheriffs asking for more assistance with identifying person of interest
A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home
Authorities in Texas say police shot and killed an armed man who fired gunshots at a...
Police ID gunman fatally shot at Texas children’s day camp
Lieutenant Jason King pinned his son Michael at his swearing in ceremony Monday.
Father-son law enforcement duo both get their start in Liberty Co.

Latest News

The Little Mustard Seed is located in Downtown Panama City.
Wear it Wednesday styled by The Little Mustard Seed
The Bay County Library is Offering Summer Programs
The Bay County Library is Offering Summer Programs
Wear it Wednesday with The Little Mustard Seed discussing versatile fashion.
Exploring Fashion with the Little Mustard Seed on NewsChannel 7 Today's Wear It Wednesday
Wear it Wednesday with The Little Mustard Seed located in Downtown Panama City.
Wear It Wednesday with the Little Mustard Seed
Wedding cake trends with Cook Girls' Bakery
Popular Wedding Cake Designs with the Cook Girls' Bakery