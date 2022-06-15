Popular wedding cake designs on NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wedding Week’
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The cake can be one of the biggest components of a wedding.
Ashley and Courtney Cook with Cook Girls’ Bakery joined the team in-studio to talk about what trends they are seeing with wedding cakes.
Whether the bride and groom are wanting a traditional, over-the-top, or themed cake, anything is possible.
To see what kinds of cakes are trending, and how to make a cake more affordable, you can watch the segments attached to this article.
Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.