Advertisement

Sea turtle released after clean bill of health

People gathered on the shores of Inlet Beach this morning for a heart warming event.
People gathered on the shores of Inlet Beach this morning for a heart warming event.(WJHG)
By Alex Joyce
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People gathered on the shores of Inlet Beach Wednesday morning for a heartwarming event.

As they waited with excitement and anticipation, the guest of honor finally arrived. The 170-plus pound sea turtle was released after being caught by a fisherman on Sunday.

The Gulf World Marine Institute took the turtle to give her a full health check. The Institute asks anyone to call them if they catch one.

“Anytime a fisherman accidentally hooks a sea turtle, we want them to call the pier management,” Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for Gulf World Marine Institute, said. “We know it may look like nothing or just a simple hook, but we want to make sure there’s nothing else wrong. In her case, she just had one easy hook to remove and she had no other issues internally.”

People who watched loved seeing the big turtle being released.

“I loved watching the sea turtle just be free,” Gwendolyn, an observer, said. “Thinking of what had happened to it at first and then watching it go back to where it belongs.”

The turtle and safe and back in her natural habitat.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to 400 to 600 people, and even louder music, that's...
PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week
Jackson County sheriffs are looking for a person of interest.
Jackson County sheriffs asking for more assistance with identifying person of interest
L to R: Nathan Gidley, Jessica Newton
Two facing charges after drug bust in Panama City
A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home
Gas price at Chevron on Nautilus Street in Panama City Beach.
Gas prices are at an all time high, people resort to stealing gas in PCB

Latest News

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday grant money would be coming to Bay County to help...
Tyndall’s rebuild project is an economic driver for Bay County
Families came together in Miramar Beach for a week-long retreat.
Families suffering through childhood cancer get together for a retreat
Bay County Council on Aging receives $11,000 donation.
Bay County Council on Aging receives $11,000 donation
If your kids are looking for some fun events this summer, the Bay County Public Library may be...
Join the Bay County Public Library for fun summer programs
Local author Edee Troncale joins us to talk about her new children's book.
Panama City Beach author publishes new children’s book