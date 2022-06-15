Sea turtle released after clean bill of health

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - People gathered on the shores of Inlet Beach Wednesday morning for a heartwarming event.

As they waited with excitement and anticipation, the guest of honor finally arrived. The 170-plus pound sea turtle was released after being caught by a fisherman on Sunday.

The Gulf World Marine Institute took the turtle to give her a full health check. The Institute asks anyone to call them if they catch one.

“Anytime a fisherman accidentally hooks a sea turtle, we want them to call the pier management,” Lauren Albrittain, the Stranding Coordinator for Gulf World Marine Institute, said. “We know it may look like nothing or just a simple hook, but we want to make sure there’s nothing else wrong. In her case, she just had one easy hook to remove and she had no other issues internally.”

People who watched loved seeing the big turtle being released.

“I loved watching the sea turtle just be free,” Gwendolyn, an observer, said. “Thinking of what had happened to it at first and then watching it go back to where it belongs.”

The turtle and safe and back in her natural habitat.

