Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After evening storms on Tuesday evening it should be quiet for the rest of tonight. Lows will fall into the mid 70s inland to near 80 at the coast. On Wednesday the heat continues with highs in the upper 80s at the coast and mid to upper 90s inland. Feels like temps will be 105-110. There will be a chances of storms later in the day, but it will not be as high as it was Tuesday night. After Wednesday the rain chances decrease further and the temperatures continue to increase. Expect hot, humid, and mostly dry weather Thursday thru the weekend and into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.