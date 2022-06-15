Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

The heat will increase this week
By Chris Smith
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After evening storms on Tuesday evening it should be quiet for the rest of tonight. Lows will fall into the mid 70s inland to near 80 at the coast. On Wednesday the heat continues with highs in the upper 80s at the coast and mid to upper 90s inland. Feels like temps will be 105-110. There will be a chances of storms later in the day, but it will not be as high as it was Tuesday night. After Wednesday the rain chances decrease further and the temperatures continue to increase. Expect hot, humid, and mostly dry weather Thursday thru the weekend and into next week.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home
A Youngstown man was killed Saturday night after hitting a structure.
Youngstown man killed in accident
A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to 400 to 600 people, and even louder music, that's...
PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week
Lieutenant Jason King pinned his son Michael at his swearing in ceremony Monday.
Father-son law enforcement duo both get their start in Liberty Co.
Jackson County sheriffs are looking for a person of interest.
Jackson County sheriffs asking for more assistance with identifying person of interest

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says only a couple stray downpours develop to cool us off this...
Tuesday Forecast
High heat and humidity are in the forecast this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it'll be a scorching hot day today.
Monday Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast