Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning after big storms rumbled through yesterday evening. Those storms came off a backdoor front in the Southeast located in the Carolina’s! There’s another chance later today we see another wave of storms from it as well.

We’ll get the day started with a bit of clouds still lingering from last night’s rain. They’ll decrease to partly sunny skies throughout the day.

Otherwise, we’re in for another hot and humid day ahead. Temperatures are a bit rain cooled from yesterday’s rains as we’re getting the day started in the low to mid 70s. However, it won’t take long after sunrise this morning to disperse some of the clouds in place right now and allow sunshine to crank up the heat into the midday.

We’ll have another Heat Advisory go into effect later this morning and last into the evening from 11am to 7pm CDT. Highs today reach up to 90 on the coast to some upper 90s inland with a heat index around 108° for some.

That’s enough heat and humidity to develop a few spotty showers or downpours into the midday and afternoon, widely scattered and only for a few. But the better possibility once again for storms comes later into the day and into the evening as the backdoor front develops another wave of storms in Georgia. Timing out that wave of storms is rather difficult at this time as they haven’t formed yet and initiation of those storms will make the difference as to whether they arrive in the late afternoon, evening, or overnight.

We’ll keep this general forecast of hot, humid, and partly sunny skies with spotty showers going through much of the work week ahead. The best chance for widespread coverage of rain over NWFL will be toward the day’s end and into the evenings.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a few spotty showers around during the daylight, and very hot. Highs today top out near 90 on the coast to the upper 90s inland with a heat index at or above 108°. A heat advisory is in effect from 11am to 7pm CDT. Your 7 Day Forecast has a very hot and humid week ahead with a few scattered storms in the afternoon, each evening has the potential for storms through Saturday.

