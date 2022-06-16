Emergency Management holds ‘Build a Bucket’ event for hurricane preparedness

LIBERTY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many Panhandle residents weren’t ready for what Hurricane Michael brought back in 2018.

“Although we always thought we were pretty prepared for a Michael, we were prepared for something like a Cat 3, never a Cat 5,” Director of Emergency Management Rhonda Lewis said.

Now, Liberty County residents are taking precautions to make sure they’re prepared should another disaster strike. One way officials are helping with this is by letting people build a bucket.

“We’re out here in support of Emergency Management, we’re giving away free essential items for hurricane preparedness,” Chief Deputy Dusty Arnold said.

The buckets being given out at Thursday’s event were filled with everything from goggles and masks to soap and combs to use in the event of a hurricane.

Even though Hurricane Michael brought tragedy, officials say now they know what they need in case of another storm.

“We know about what to expect, things that we did not think of before, such as bug spray, being a very important thing to have after a hurricane occurs,” Rachel Bryant with the Department of Health said.

“Being able to be at least a little bit prepared, have your bucket stocked with things you know you’re going to need, is a step in the right direction,” Lewis said.

Law enforcement officials say being prepared helps them help you.

“If they have all the essentials that they need, then they’ll be more prepared, that way law enforcement doesn’t have to respond necessarily to their house unless it’s an absolute emergency,” Arnold said.

Being more prepared for a disaster could mean more lives saved. If you missed out on Thursday’s event, you can still prepare for a hurricane by reaching out to the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, Health Department, or Emergency Management.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.