Advertisement

Jackson deputies requesting assistance in identifying person of interest

Deputies are asking the public to identify this individual.
Deputies are asking the public to identify this individual.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for help from the public in identifying an individual involved in an incident that occurred in the area.

If you have any information or recognize something in the images, please contact the JCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 850-482-9624 or by email at records@jacksonso.com.

You can also submit a tip through the JCSO mobile app by contacting Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to 400 to 600 people, and even louder music, that's...
PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week
Gas price at Chevron on Nautilus Street in Panama City Beach.
Gas prices are at an all time high, people resort to stealing gas in PCB
Walton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a felony traffic stop on a vehicle south of the Clyde...
Lanes temporarily blocked for potential robbery investigation
A 22 year old's body was found in Martin Lake Wednesday after missing after their raft capsized.
Body found after raft capsized
Jackson County sheriffs are looking for a person of interest.
Jackson County sheriffs asking for more assistance with identifying person of interest

Latest News

Pinspiration PCB offers many summer camps throughout the summer.
Picking up paintbrushes and markers in this week’s Summertime Learning
Sam and Jessica with Rebecca discussing wedding rings for 'Wedding Week.'
Wedding ring bling on NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wedding Week’
Summertime Learning Pinspiration Summer Camps
Summertime Learning Pinspiration Summer Camps
Small Dogs Take Over
Small Dogs Take Over