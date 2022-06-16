Advertisement

Man charged after stealing more than 50 kegs from bars, restaurants, police say

John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.
John Griffith was charged with three counts of grand larceny.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – An Oklahoma man has been arrested for stealing dozens of kegs from bars and restaurants in Tulsa.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, the suspect was caught on surveillance cameras in January stealing kegs from multiple restaurants. In total, he stole more than 50 kegs worth thousands of dollars, police said.

After receiving tips from the public, the suspect was identified as John Griffith. On Tuesday, officers arrested Griffith and charged him with three counts of grand larceny.

Griffith bonded out of jail a few hours after his arrest, according to jail records. His first court appearance was scheduled for Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to 400 to 600 people, and even louder music, that's...
PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week
Gas price at Chevron on Nautilus Street in Panama City Beach.
Gas prices are at an all time high, people resort to stealing gas in PCB
Walton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a felony traffic stop on a vehicle south of the Clyde...
Lanes temporarily blocked for potential robbery investigation
A 22 year old's body was found in Martin Lake Wednesday after missing after their raft capsized.
Body found after raft capsized
Jackson County sheriffs are looking for a person of interest.
Jackson County sheriffs asking for more assistance with identifying person of interest

Latest News

WATCH: 17-year-old dives into bay to rescue teen who accidentally drove into water
FILE - Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, speaks...
Jan. 6 panel sends letter asking Ginni Thomas to testify
The Milwaukee Fire Department Dive Rescue Team prepare a raft to enter a drainage ditch on...
Crews locate bodies of 2 men who tried to save Milwaukee boy
Vice President Kamala Harris is chairing a new national task force to prevent online harassment...
VP Harris launches task force on online harassment, abuse
A proud mom watched her son defy the odds and graduate from high school after being diagnosed...
Teen overcomes brain condition to graduate