NextStep at Endeavor Academy holds summer programs

NextStep is hosting a few summer programs and gearing up for their two-year program in August.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Six adults with Autism participated in the NextStep at Endeavor Academy pilot program in Marianna this past spring.

“Of those six individuals, all six of them became competitively employed, or they improved in their employment, for example moving from part time to full time employment or getting more hours,” Director of NextStep at Endeavor Academy Tammy Dasher said.

The students were able to work with job coaches to help them learn the ropes at their new jobs, as well.

“I have a few that I work with [on] some social skills, like some social goals, like staying on task at the job, as in like staying focused, and then there’s a lot of hard skills, like the actual job itself,” Transitional Coach Dillon Berry said.

After the success of the spring pilot program, NextStep is hosting several summer programs before they launch their two-year program in August.

Some of those summer courses are for students to continue learning about employment.

“So we are doing extended job coaching with five individuals, we added more goals and we are maintaining the goals,” Berry said.

While others are to help students learn more about fitness, friends and college success.

“A lot of times, people aren’t really sure what you can offer and that two year program, it’s such a huge commitment of time that I thought it would be nice to offer some shorter courses so parents and adults with Autism could see what we’re all about,” Dasher said.

All of the summer programs are leading up to the full two-year program coming in August.

For more information on how to sign up for the summer or two-year course, visit https://nextstepatendeavor.org/.

