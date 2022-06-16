PCPB holds annual tactical movements and building clearing training

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Police Department is making sure its officers are ready for situations they’ll hopefully never face. Wednesday, they held their annual tactical movements and building clearing training at Jinks Middle School.

Police Chief Mark Smith said they incorporated their crisis negotiation team to develop and safely secure any possible threats around the school. This training was also in conjunction with the SWAT team and Panama City Fire Department. Smith said as this training was being established, Jinks employees wanted to be a part of the training. He said they had almost 40 members of the Jinks staff role-playing people who have been taken hostage, in hiding, injured, or even killed.

“We’re trying to give the responding officers, the SWAT team that responds, as well as all the firefighters the opportunity to get some real-life training with patients that may be immobile, terrified, or whatever role they may be playing in this, all the way up to the actual bad guy,” said Smith.

Smith said this training included injured people to remove, as well as negotiations to take place, and then ending the scenario with capture or taking the bad guy down.

He adds they’ll have an additional active shooter training next month.

