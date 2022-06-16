Picking up paintbrushes and markers in this week’s Summertime Learning

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Painting wands is just one of the crafts kids are enjoying at this camp.

“Each week has a theme,” Jessica Irber, a camp counselor, said. “This week is magic and make-believe. There’s a tie-dye week, there’s a Disney week, there’s outer space and some other ones coming up this summer too.”

Throughout the summer, campers at Pinspiration Panama City Beach use these themes to tap into their inner artist.

“Each day has a different craft that you do, a smaller project, and then a bigger project,” Irber said.

Projects like paintings, string art, and acrylic pours. But this art camp goes beyond the crafts.

“We do either something with a song, a dance, a game,” Irber said. “They like to play hide and seek. I like to do the minute to win it challenges with them.”

When asked if the camp was fun, one camper showed how thrilled she was.

“Yes! I’m glad I came on this day,” the camper said. “I love Harry Potter.”

It’s fun for the counselors, too.

“I love it,” Irber said. “I have always loved kids. I feel like that’s my calling.”

Passion leading the way for Pinspiration PCB.

