Sexual predator taken into custody

Hansford was taken into custody after failing sex offender registration requirements.
Hansford was taken into custody after failing sex offender registration requirements.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was arrested after officials found he had allegedly failed to register as a sex offender.

Ray Allen Hansford Jr. was charged with five counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Wednesday, the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies in locating Hansford, and took him into custody.

