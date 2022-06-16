Sexual predator taken into custody

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was arrested after officials found he had allegedly failed to register as a sex offender.

Ray Allen Hansford Jr. was charged with five counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Wednesday, the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies in locating Hansford, and took him into custody.

