Sexual predator taken into custody
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was arrested after officials found he had allegedly failed to register as a sex offender.
Ray Allen Hansford Jr. was charged with five counts of failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
On Wednesday, the Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies in locating Hansford, and took him into custody.
