Small dogs take over at Dogs and Drinks in Panama City

By Alex Joyce
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Dogs and Drinks is calling all small dogs to take over their park.

Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., all dogs under 30 pounds are welcome.

“That way they can all play comfortably,” Dagny Johnston, owner of Dogs and Drinks, said. “And we just love small dogs.”

There are a few rules if you bring a furry friend.

“They need to be fixed if they’re over eight months of age,” Johnston said. “And of course dog friendly.”

They even have a drink for you and a dog beer for your pups.

“They are based with bone broth,” Johnston said. “The dogs seem to enjoy them, so we keep them cold here.”

For more information, visit the Dogs and Drinks website.

