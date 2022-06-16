Thursday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Thursday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning. But we do have some remnant clouds cruising our skies from overnight storms that passed us by largely to the north in Alabama from Georgia. These clouds will linger some into the morning hours like yesterday. They’ll gradually thin out throughout the morning allowing for mostly sunny skies by lunch. Only a few in the afternoon see the cooling thunderstorm from an otherwise very hot and humid day.

Temperatures are starting out in the mid 70s this morning with a very humid feel. We’ll warm fast through the morning commute with another heat advisory going into effect from 11am to 7pm CDT. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to upper 90s inland. The heat index will push 105 to 110° this afternoon.

That heat and humidity, combined with the remnants of a weakening front in the Southeast will help create a few afternoon or evening storms today. I think the best spot to find one this afternoon will be for counties around the Tri-State; Calhoun, Jackson, Washington, and Holmes.

The heat cranks up further going into the next several days as highs reach the low to mid 90s on the coast to around 100°. Heat indices will push 105-115° by late morning on into the early evening. And we won’t have much if anything more than a stray or isolated small shower Friday and through the weekend.

Bottom Line

For today, partly to mostly sunny skies with very hot and humid conditions. Highs today reach the low 90s on the coast to upper 90s inland. The heat index will push 105 to 110° this afternoon. A few storms pop up late in the afternoon inland, with a few possibly drifting toward the coast into the evening. Your 7 Day Forecast has us getting even hotter over the next few days where actual inland highs reach up to around 100° and heat indices push 105-115°.

