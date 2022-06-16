Advertisement

Wedding ring bling on NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Wedding Week’

By Sam Martello
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On Thursday’s ‘Wedding Week’ segment, the NewsChannel 7 Today team brought in the diamond expert to discuss rings.

Rebecca Steverson with David Scott Fine Jewelry brought in the most trending wedding jewelry. Rings of all shapes, sizes, metals, and more to fit any bride.

To hear more about the trends, or tips on how to pick the perfect ring, you can watch the segments attached to this article.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to 400 to 600 people, and even louder music, that's...
PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week
Gas price at Chevron on Nautilus Street in Panama City Beach.
Gas prices are at an all time high, people resort to stealing gas in PCB
Walton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a felony traffic stop on a vehicle south of the Clyde...
Lanes temporarily blocked for potential robbery investigation
A 22 year old's body was found in Martin Lake Wednesday after missing after their raft capsized.
Body found after raft capsized
Police say a DoorDash driver shot a Chick-fil-A employee over forgetting a milkshake with his...
Police: Chick-fil-A employee shot by driver over milkshake dispute

Latest News

Pinspiration PCB offers many summer camps throughout the summer.
Picking up paintbrushes and markers in this week’s Summertime Learning
Summertime Learning Pinspiration Summer Camps
Summertime Learning Pinspiration Summer Camps
Small Dogs Take Over
Small Dogs Take Over
Sam, Jessica, and Ryan with Coach JT for a 'Wedding Week' Summer Shape-Up.
Wedding workouts for a Summer Shape-Up