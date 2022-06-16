Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

The heat and humidity continue in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Jun. 15, 2022 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a very warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the mid to upper 70s. On Thursday we will see our last chance of PM storms before the forecast turns drier. We will see a 30-40% chance of PM storms w/highs in the 90s... near 90 at the coast and upper 90s inland. As we move into the weekend rain chances remain lows and the heat remains high with highs in the 90s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to 400 to 600 people, and even louder music, that's...
PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week
Jackson County sheriffs are looking for a person of interest.
Jackson County sheriffs asking for more assistance with identifying person of interest
L to R: Nathan Gidley, Jessica Newton
Two facing charges after drug bust in Panama City
Gas price at Chevron on Nautilus Street in Panama City Beach.
Gas prices are at an all time high, people resort to stealing gas in PCB
A local woman now faces charges related to stealing prescription medications from her job at a...
Local woman arrested for stealing medication at nursing home

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it'll be another hot one across the Panhandle.
Wednesday Forecast
Rain chances will be low while the temperatures will be high.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says only a couple stray downpours develop to cool us off this...
Tuesday Forecast
High heat and humidity are in the forecast this week.
Monday Evening Forecast