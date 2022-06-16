Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a very warm and humid night tonight in the panhandle w/lows in the mid to upper 70s. On Thursday we will see our last chance of PM storms before the forecast turns drier. We will see a 30-40% chance of PM storms w/highs in the 90s... near 90 at the coast and upper 90s inland. As we move into the weekend rain chances remain lows and the heat remains high with highs in the 90s.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.