Abandoned school bus turned skoolie in this week’s Faces and Places of the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turning a school bus into a home, a tiny home. That’s exactly what one Panama City Beach man is doing.

The skoolie started as an abandoned school bus in Chicago.

“It had a battery problem one day, sat on the side of the road,” Calvin Chester, a local entrepreneur, said. “COVID hit the next day, March 16th, and it never got picked up. It ended up getting impounded and made its way to eBay, and that’s where I found it.”

Now Calvin has bigger plans.

“So a skoolie is basically an RV basically made out of a school bus,” Chester said.

A 210-square-foot bus that he will now call home.

“I want to for sure live in this bus, for at least a few years,” Chester said. “I’m the only one living in here, and obviously I have a dog as well, so I want to make it comfortable for both of us.”

He plans to make it a comfortable living space fully equipped with beds, a kitchen, and a bathroom. But, it goes beyond just being a skoolie.

“I’ve orchestrated an idea where I want to do hurricane relief, but I also want to grow the idea of promoting farmer’s markets with it,” Chester said.

An idea that stemmed from what Chester saw in this area after Hurricane Michael, people bringing damaged communities supplies or even a hot meal.

“We saw that here for sure,” Chester said. “We had a lot of people here, strangers just show up. Just keep passing it forward.”

Driving the bus forward to connect communities with their local farmer’s markets.

“To be able to go down the street and know where your food comes from, but more importantly what’s in it, who produces it, what goes into it resource-wise,” CHester said.

Traveling from town to town providing fresh resources to those who need them.

