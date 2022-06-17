Advertisement

Abandoned school bus turned skoolie in this week’s Faces and Places of the Panhandle

The skoolie will be used for hurricane relief and connecting communities with their farmer's...
The skoolie will be used for hurricane relief and connecting communities with their farmer's markets.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Turning a school bus into a home, a tiny home. That’s exactly what one Panama City Beach man is doing.

The skoolie started as an abandoned school bus in Chicago.

“It had a battery problem one day, sat on the side of the road,” Calvin Chester, a local entrepreneur, said. “COVID hit the next day, March 16th, and it never got picked up. It ended up getting impounded and made its way to eBay, and that’s where I found it.”

Now Calvin has bigger plans.

“So a skoolie is basically an RV basically made out of a school bus,” Chester said.

A 210-square-foot bus that he will now call home.

“I want to for sure live in this bus, for at least a few years,” Chester said. “I’m the only one living in here, and obviously I have a dog as well, so I want to make it comfortable for both of us.”

He plans to make it a comfortable living space fully equipped with beds, a kitchen, and a bathroom. But, it goes beyond just being a skoolie.

“I’ve orchestrated an idea where I want to do hurricane relief, but I also want to grow the idea of promoting farmer’s markets with it,” Chester said.

An idea that stemmed from what Chester saw in this area after Hurricane Michael, people bringing damaged communities supplies or even a hot meal.

“We saw that here for sure,” Chester said. “We had a lot of people here, strangers just show up. Just keep passing it forward.”

Driving the bus forward to connect communities with their local farmer’s markets.

“To be able to go down the street and know where your food comes from, but more importantly what’s in it, who produces it, what goes into it resource-wise,” CHester said.

Traveling from town to town providing fresh resources to those who need them.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting, large gatherings of crowds said to 400 to 600 people, and even louder music, that's...
PCB officials weigh in on emergency beach closure after nearly a week
Gas price at Chevron on Nautilus Street in Panama City Beach.
Gas prices are at an all time high, people resort to stealing gas in PCB
Walton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a felony traffic stop on a vehicle south of the Clyde...
Lanes temporarily blocked for potential robbery investigation
A 22 year old's body was found in Martin Lake Wednesday after missing after their raft capsized.
Body found after raft capsized
Jackson County sheriffs are looking for a person of interest.
Jackson County sheriffs asking for more assistance with identifying person of interest

Latest News

A beach closure ordinance was issued on Friday by the Panama City Beach Council.
Numbers show more arrests in 2022 from last year at closed portion of beach in PCB
Governor Ron Desantis has said "investments in our children are investments in our future."
Bay County to receive a portion of $400 million in state funding for foster care support
The Bay County unemployment rate for April 2022 is breaking records at 2.1%. It’s the lowest...
Bay County unemployment rate is breaking records
High heat and humidity continue in the panhandle.
Thursday Evening Forecast