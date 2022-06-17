Advertisement

Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon

Express Intercity bus operator Atlanta Beach Bus Express plans to launch a hub in Atlanta with their first round to the beautiful beaches of Panama City Beach, Florida.(Atlanta Beach Bus Express)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE PARK, GA. (WJHG/WECP) - A popular bus operator is expected to launch their new hub in the next few weeks for travel to Panama City Beach.

Atlanta Beach Bus Express are planning to launch their operations July 14, starting departures from Park N’ Fly Plus Atlanta in College Park, Georgia directly to Pier Park in Panama City Beach.

The bus will leave at 7 a.m. and arrive to Panama by 12:30 p.m.

Customers will be able to choose their return date back to Atlanta any day between Thursday through Monday, where they would leave Panama at 3 p.m., and return to Atlanta at approximately 8:30 p.m.

Panama City residents are also able to use their service to travel to Atlanta.

Tickets will be $85 for both ways.

More information about costs and schedules can be found here.

