Bay County to receive a portion of $400 million in state funding for foster care support

By Dani Travis
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Governor Ron Desantis has said “investments in our children are investments in our future.” That’s why he approved more than $400 million in state funding last week to increase support for foster parents and relative caregivers.

“What is done is truly unprecedented. It’s an exciting time to be in child protection and helping families,” Northwest Florida Health Network Chief Operating Officer Courtney Stanford said.

Bay County will soon be allocated a portion of the more than $400 million in state funding.

“The resources we’re going to be able to provide to our caregivers, our kinship relatives and non-relatives, as well as our traditional licensed foster parents is only going to enhance and improve,” said Stanford.

Stanford said in Bay County, there are 257 children in out-of-home care.

“So residing with kinship caregivers, relatives, non-relatives, traditional foster parents, and our group homes,” said Stanford.

A setting that’s hoped to improve with the incoming state funds to the local foster care system.

“We’re looking at our system as a whole. Locally, about $10 million is spread amongst 12 counties for child protection. Bay County usually gets about half of that,” said Stanford.

Currently, foster families have a daily rate they receive for fostering a child.

“It depends on the child and the challenges, or the trauma the child may bring to the table as to what they get. We have not gotten the specific rate-setting yet,” said Stanford.

Stanford said the more they can do for the foster children, the better.

“The support the community wraps around them, whether external or internal to the child protection system is huge. The better we can help the moms and dads, the better their lives are,” said Stanford.

Lives that the local system and the state are working to better, one child at a time.

Again Stanford said it has not yet been said how much of that $400 million will be allocated to Bay County. But, she adds they expect the allocation of state money by July 1st.

