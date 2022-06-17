Advertisement

Bay County unemployment rate is breaking records

The Bay County unemployment rate for April 2022 is breaking records at 2.1%. It’s the lowest it’s been in 30 years.(Allison Baker)
By Allison Baker
Published: Jun. 16, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Bay County unemployment rate for April 2022 is breaking records at 2.1%. It’s the lowest it’s been in 30 years.

But Bay County has had to overcome several obstacles in the last few years to get here from Hurricane Michael to a global pandemic.

“Our job force, our labor force has grown significantly since Hurricane Michael. So people are still here. People are coming here, and our job force is growing,” Becky Samarripa, communications manager, CareerSource Gulf Coast, said.

Just two years ago during the peak of COVID in April of 2020, the unemployment rate in the area was 12.5%

“In a two-year period from April 2020 to April 2022, we have seen over 13,000 people join the job force. So we are seeing people come off the sidelines and back into our workforce,” Samarripa, said.

Another trend is the demand from employers for employees, especially in certain fields.

“So anything in health care manufacturing construction hospitality retail, IT, financial services and education these are all jobs that are in high demand right now,” Samarripa, said.

If you are searching for a job places like Career Source Gulf Coast can assist you in the process.

Officials said on Thursday, that the May 2022 unemployment rates will be released on Friday and they are eager to see if the same trend is going to continue.

