Coast guard in Florida searching for missing Shreveport City Marshal

The boater is believed to be Charlie Caldwell, 55. He went missing after he fell overboard near Destin on the evening of Thursday, June 16.(Destin Fire Rescue | Destin Fire Rescue)
By Alex Onken, Domonique Benn, Daffney Dawson and Jade Myers
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DESTIN, Florida (KSLA) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are searching for Shreveport City Marshal Charlie Caldwell, Jr., 55.

He reportedly went missing after he fell overboard near Destin on the evening of Thursday, June 16. Here is a post regarding the search efforts from Destin Fire Rescue.

Caldwell was not wearing a life jacket, according to a news release.

Rescue crews searching include:

  • A Coast Guard Station Destin 29-foot response boat - small boat crew
  • Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
  • Destin Fire Department

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, there was one other person in the boat with Caldwell. The boat was heading in to dock when the incident happened.

Caldwell has over 25 years of law enforcement experience, with five of those being with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. He has served as city marshal since 2008. Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator describes Caldwell as a friend to everyone.

“Charlie is a really nice fellow. He gets along with just about everybody. He’s soft-spoken. He’s a good law enforcement officer, he always did whatever it took to assist others. We’re going to keep holding hope the best you can that some kind of miracle will happen and that they find Charlie and he’s okay,” he said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the lead agency on the case.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

