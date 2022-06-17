Grant proves you’re never too old to learn something new

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The St. Joe Company gave a $50,000 grant to the FSU Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) of Panama City on Thursday.

The five-figure check was awarded in the university’s academic center.

OLLI is targeted to people 50 and older in the 30A community, but anyone can join.

It allows you to learn in a stress-free environment with no tests or homework.

The grant helps the program bring in teachers from around the world.

“So what happens is we bring education,” said Lisa Jefferson, Learning Coordinator for Osher Life Learning Institute of Panama City. “We use professors from Florida State University. We also find instructors from all around the community to teach these classes.”

Classes range from art, history, physical exercise, and more.

