Habitat for Humanity of Bay County home dedication surprise for one local mother

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hard work is paying off for one mom in Panama City.

New homeowner Brittany Ward spent 500 hours of her time working on building her house from scratch with Habitat for Humanity of Bay County.

They dedicated her home on Thursday.

When Ward wasn’t building homes, she was working multiple jobs for her two sons.

She says she never told her boys about her project because she wanted it to be a surprise.

She started it in March of 2021 and just finished it.

One of her sons described Thursday as the best day of his life.

