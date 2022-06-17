Advertisement

Lane closure in Washington County

Drivers can expect delays on State Road 77 next week while construction crews work on a...
Drivers can expect delays on State Road 77 next week while construction crews work on a six-mile long project.(Florida Department of Transportation)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting June 20, drivers can expect delays on State Road 77 while construction crews work on a six-mile long project.

Just north of Crystal Drive, State Road 77 will be reduced to one travel lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 24.

Crews will be placing barrier walls and removing guard rails, while flaggers and warning signs will be warning motorists of the area.

This construction is due in part to a larger 20 mile widening project to improve safety along the hurricane evacuation route, and ease congestion.

For more information, you can visit FLDOT’s website, or follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Gas price at Chevron on Nautilus Street in Panama City Beach.
Gas prices are at an all time high, people resort to stealing gas in PCB
A man moved into a Las Vegas-area apartment without knowing someone was killed there.
Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before
Deputies are asking the public to identify this individual.
Jackson deputies requesting assistance in identifying person of interest
A shooting investigation is underway at a church in Vestavia Hills
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Alabama church; victims ID’d

Latest News

Today's Tunes Jack and Gin
Today’s Tunes with Jack and Gin
Express Intercity bus operator Atlanta Beach Bus Express plans to launch a hub in Atlanta with...
Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon
Walton County Investigators are searching for a suspect in connection to a robbery at a gas...
Authorities investigating Walton County gas station robbery
New homeowner Brittany Ward spent 500 hours of her time working on building her house from...
Habitat for Humanity of Bay County home dedication surprise for one local mother