Lane closure in Washington County

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Starting June 20, drivers can expect delays on State Road 77 while construction crews work on a six-mile long project.

Just north of Crystal Drive, State Road 77 will be reduced to one travel lane from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until June 24.

Crews will be placing barrier walls and removing guard rails, while flaggers and warning signs will be warning motorists of the area.

This construction is due in part to a larger 20 mile widening project to improve safety along the hurricane evacuation route, and ease congestion.

For more information, you can visit FLDOT’s website, or follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.