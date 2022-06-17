Today’s Tunes with Jack and Gin

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - NewsChannel 7 Today is bringing you live music with local musicians and their original songs every Friday this summer.

This week’s Today’s Tunes featured the Indie-Rock-Alternative musical duo Jack & Gin. You can find them on Facebook here.

They performed several of their original songs and debuted a brand new one. You can check out ‘You know My Name’ and ‘Life Gets Better’ on multiple streaming platforms.

