Traffic advisories to watch for in Bay County

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - FDOT would like to remind drivers about present traffic delays they could experience in Bay and Jackson counties as crews work on construction along state roads.

Areas currently affected are as follows:

• State Road (S.R.) 390 Widening from Jenks Avenue to S.R. 77 – Kentucky Avenue remains closed at the S.R. 390 intersection. Drivers may use either West 18th Street or Carolina Avenue for access to S.R. 390. S.R. 77 pedestrian traffic is shifted to the east side of the roadway near the S.R. 390 intersection. The sidewalk on the west side of S.R. 77 is temporarily closed from the S.R. 390 intersection to 17th Street. Pedestrians may cross to the sidewalk on the east side of S.R. 77 at either the S.R. 390 or 17th Street intersections.

• U.S. 98/Tyndall Air Force Base Flyover – U.S. 98 westbound traffic is shifted slightly to the north so work may continue to elevate the travel lanes above the two intersections. No oversized permit loads are allowed while this lane shift is in place.

• U.S. 98 (Panama City Beach Parkway) Resurfacing from the Walton County Line to Heather Drive – Motorists will encounter intermittent shoulder closures Monday, June 20 through Friday, June 24 for concrete operations.

• Beach Drive (U.S. 98B) Resurfacing from 15th Street to West of Harrison Avenue (U.S. 231) - Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures on 9th Street, Frankford Avenue, and Beach Drive from Frankford Avenue to 6th Street from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, June 20 to Friday, June 24 for drainage and curb and gutter work. Flaggers and traffic control devices will assist in directing motorists through the work area.

More information can be found at the FDOT’s website.

