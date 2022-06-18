Advertisement

City of Panama City adding a throughway to Downtown

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City Commissioners are taking another step in the revitalization of Downtown Panama City.

Commissioners will be swapping four parts of city owned land for a building located at 447 Harrison Avenue.

The city plans to demolish the building and create a public throughway between Harrison and Grace Avenue.

Panama City Commissioner Jenna Haligas believes the new plans will alleviate some of the public’s concern with the streetscapes and parking in the area.

“This is going to alleviate a lot of that issue, because now you’re going to have all of that parking and it’s not just behind the Martin, you’re also going to have along Grace Avenue, you’re going to have at City Hall.” Haligas said.

Haligas adds that there are multiple properties downtown that the public can send a letter of intent to develop.

Demolition of the 447 Harrison Avenue building should take place within the next 6 months.

