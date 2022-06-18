Cottondale officials seeking a $200,000 grant to revitalize park

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Every kid deserves the chance to play on the playground or play little league sports. However, kids in Cottondale haven’t had a good place to do that for the last three and a half years.

“After Hurricane Michael it was pretty much destroyed,” City Clerk Sherri McBride said.

Officials say the park used to be an important part of the community. However, after the hurricane damaged it, the fields, courts and swings are empty.

We’re told enough repairs were done to hold a baseball season in 2021, for the first time in many years.

“The kids have been really excited, so we just want to keep that momentum and go ahead and get our park where other parts of it are functional and in a safe way,” McBride said.

However, they’ve still got a long way to go. That’s why they’re applying for the Florida Recreation Development Assistant Grant, and they’re hoping to get $200,000.

“The money will help us to develop our park, it’s deteriorated,” McBride said.

Now they’re asking for residents’ help getting this money.

“Part of the application is taking a survey, so we have a survey online at our website,” McBride said.

We’re told the more people who take the survey, the more likely Cottondale is to get the money. Getting the grant and revitalizing the park means letting kids be kids for a little while longer.

You do not have to be a Cottondale resident to fill out the survey, and you can do so at https://www.cityofcottondale.net/park-survey/.

