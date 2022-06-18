Advertisement

Dump the Pump Day

By Alex Joyce
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you looking for new ways to get around? The Bay County Transit Division wants to help today by offering free rides.

“Dump the Pump Day is kind of a national initiative, where essentially transit agencies all over the country take one day of the year to encourage people to utilize public transportation,” Lamar Hobbs, Transit Program Administrator, said.

Although Dump the Pump is a yearly event, with gas prices on the rise, this one is just a little bit different.

“Well I mean it’s just that, the cost associated with operating a vehicle now with fuel is just astronomical,” Hobbs said. “It’s at rates that we haven’t seen before.”

A local rider wishes he knew before the day of.

“Well for today, for me, it makes me no difference,” McHenry Littleton, a rider, said. “If you would’ve told me before, it would have made a lot of difference.”

His concern was for other riders who didn’t know.

“Because 90% of the people I met today didn’t know this was going on, including the bus drivers,” Littleton said.

The intention was to show the benefits of public transportation and give back to the local community

“You know this county has been through some tough times since 2018,” Hobbs said. “We’re at a point where we can certainly use the break or the help.”

As gas becomes more unaffordable, public transportation can help everyone dump the pump.

