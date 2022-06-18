Advertisement

Eastern Shipbuilding launches R.B. Weeks dredge

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 17, 2022
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A new vessel coming to the area will be a big help for beach renourishment.

Eastern Shipbuilding Group held a christening and launching of the R.B. Weeks dredging vessel Friday afternoon.

The dredge will aid in beach sustainment as well as help maintain waterways for commercial activity.

The R.B. Weeks is the second trailing suction hopper dredge that the company has constructed for Weeks Marine Inc.

President of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Joseph D’Isernia, says “we’ve realized over the years and especially since Hurricane Micahel, what we do requires a full community effort, and we’ve received so much great support from our community and it’s nice to celebrate things like that with milestones like today.”

The interior components of the dredge will be finished and trials will be conducted at Eastern’s Port St. Joe facility in 2023.

