Gas station clerk taken into custody with robbery suspect.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Officials report a gas station clerk has been taken into custody along with a robbery suspect who led a multi-county pursuit and fired at officers overnight.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office originally thought Mary Yard, 30 of Defuniak Springs was the victim of a robbery Friday morning at Circle K. '

On Saturday officials announced that Yard had been arrested by the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and charged with fleeing and eluding and aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

This is after she was involved in a multi-county multi-agency pursuit where she drove Dallas Francis as he shot at deputies and later troopers following an attempted traffic stop according to WCSO.

Sheriff’s Office investigators had been searching for the Circle K robbery suspect Dallas Francis, whom they said is believed to have stolen more than $34,000 from Circle K.

NewsChannel 7 is told additional charges are pending out of Walton County for both Yard and Francis.

