Advertisement

Portion of St. Andrews State Park campground reopened after damage from Hurricane Michael

New portion of St. Andrews State Park campground is open after sustaining damage from Hurricane...
New portion of St. Andrews State Park campground is open after sustaining damage from Hurricane Michael.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jun. 17, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ohio residents Mark and Taylor Thorne love going camping. They drive down to the panhandle just to go to St. Andrews State Park campgrounds in Bay County. Although, after the camping facility sustained damage from Hurricane Michael in 2018, it was temporarily closed.

“We were actually here when the hurricane hit and we had to evacuate,” Mark said.

On Thursday, another portion of the site was restored.

“We’ve been able to reopen 60 sites in this first phase, and then we introduced our second phase around 20 sites,” St. Andrews State Park Assistant Manager Amber Rounseville said.

This was made possible through a $60,000 grant from the St. Joe Community Foundation and partnership with the Florida State Parks Foundation. The rebuilding included new updates including an activities pavilion, restroom facilities, a fire circle, and benches. Officials said they’re also taking proper measurements to protect the campground during storms.

“We’ve been able to excavate to bring up the camp site so flooding’s not going to be an issue like it used to be in the old campsites,” Rounseville said.

Now, Mark and Taylor get to start new traditions with their newborn baby boy, Witt.

“We’ve got a three month old son so we’re trying to start these traditions with him.”

Park officials said a final completion date is not yet set. For more information on the campground, visit https://www.floridastateparks.org/parks-and-trails/st-andrews-state-park/hours-fees

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Express Intercity bus operator Atlanta Beach Bus Express plans to launch a hub in Atlanta with...
Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon
Sam's Club is offering a major discount for a limited time for new members.
Sam’s Club to again offer $8 annual memberships for a limited time
Deputies are asking the public to identify this individual.
Jackson deputies requesting assistance in identifying person of interest
Gas price at Chevron on Nautilus Street in Panama City Beach.
Gas prices are at an all time high, people resort to stealing gas in PCB
A man moved into a Las Vegas-area apartment without knowing someone was killed there.
Man unknowingly moves into apartment where a murder took place just months before

Latest News

The heat and humidity continue this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
The heat and humidity continue this weekend.
Weekend Forecast
Panama City Commissioners will be swapping four parts of city owned land for an building on...
City of Panama City adding a throughway to Downtown
Downtown Building Tear Down