Robbery suspect arrested after shooting at officers and ended in a multi-county pursuit.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Walton County Sheriff’s Office officials said that a robbery suspect has been arrested after he opened fire on deputies and led a multi-county pursuit.

Sheriff’s officials said on Friday at 5:20 a.m a white male entered the Circle K on Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach with a gun and left with cash.

Officials reported throughout the day they were able to determine a suspect.

Walton County Sheriff’s Deputies said after midnight a traffic stop on the suspect’s vehicle was attempted. They reported the suspect immediately opened fire.

Deputies said units continued to pursue the car into Holmes County on Highway 90 and then south onto State Highway 81 where the suspect turned onto Interstate 10.

Deputies reported the suspect began to throw money out of the window and pointed a firearm at deputies and troopers.

The Defuniak Springs Police Department said they were able to spike the vehicle at the 85-mile marker but the suspect increased their speed to over 100 miles per hour.

The Florida Highway Patrol joined the pursuit.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office set up spikes at the 56-mile marker.

Officials report the car came to a stop at mile marker 53 where the suspect exited the car shooting. Officials said responding agencies returned fire injuring the suspect.

The suspect was transported to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Officials said whole many patrol cars were hit with gunfire no deputies or troopers were injured but at least six cars were damaged.

Law enforcement closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 10 at mile marker 56 at the Crestview Exit. They have since been reopened.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office along with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, held a joint press conference Saturday afternoon.

PLOT TWIST: Circle K Clerk captured along with suspect following a multi-county pursuit with shots fired. Mary Yard, 30, is suspected of conspiring with Dallas Francis, 33, of grand theft. Charges out of Walton County Sheriff's Office are forthcoming. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office will be charging both with fleeing and eluding and aggravated battery on LEO for the shootout on Interstate 10 this morning. Posted by Walton County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Saturday, June 18, 2022

Officials announced at the press conference that it was determined the Circle K Clerk was captured along with the suspect.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect 33, year-old Dallas Francis of Defuniak Springs was shot twice after exchanging gunfire with law enforcement.

He has been booked into the Okaloosa County Jail.

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reports they have also charged the driver of the car, 30-year-old Mary Yard with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and fleeing and eluding.

Okaloosa County is also charging Francis is charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Officials report that Francis also has prior felony charges in Ohio ranging from aggravated robbery to carrying a concealed weapon.

Charges out of Walton County Sheriff’s Office are forthcoming.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is processing the evidence.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.