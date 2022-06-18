Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a hot and mostly dry Father’s Day Weekend in the panhandle. For tonight lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s under mostly clear skies. For Saturday the heat continues with highs in the low to mid 90s near the coast and mid to upper 90s inland. Feels like temps will reach 110! Rain chances will be 10-20% Saturday. On Father’s Day expect more of the same. We do not see any big changes to our weather through next week.

