Bay County residents celebrate Juneteenth

Minority PC hosted the third annual Juneteenth Festival at the Rosenwald High School field in Panama City.(WJHG)
By Sayona Khandwalla
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Minority PC is a nonprofit organization that aims to support minority-owned businesses and black empowerment. Its mission is to connect Panama City minorities by hosting educational programs and events.

On Saturday, the organization hosted its third annual Juneteenth Festival at the Rosenwald High School field in Panama City.

“We have all kinds of vendors out here, anything you could possibly think of is probably here,” Minority PC Founder Alesia Rhodes said.

People in the community came out to celebrate and support Juneteenth being recognized as a federal holiday.

“It means a lot and it means a lot to our community, it means a lot to our state, and it means a lot to those in the United States so we’re really grateful, very grateful to be recognized,” Attendee Dr. Tammy Anderson said.

The event included live music, food trucks, and multiple vendors.

Minority PC officials said there will be more events to follow. For more information, head to https://www.minoritypc.org/news-and-resources. The organization accepts donations and volunteers.

