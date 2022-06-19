Advertisement

Biden adviser Jake Sullivan tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White...
FILE - National security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 18, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan tested positive on Saturday for COVID-19, according to the White House.

Sullivan typically has frequent contact with President Joe Biden but last was in contact with the president early in the week, according to a senior administration official who spoke on condition of anonymity. Sullivan had been keeping his distance from Biden after “a couple” of people he had been in close contact with had tested positive for the virus, the official said.

Adrienne Watson, a National Security Council spokeswoman, said Sullivan “is asymptomatic and he has not been in close contact with the president.”

The White House confirmed on Thursday that Biden had tested negative that day. White House officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Biden has been tested more recently.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Express Intercity bus operator Atlanta Beach Bus Express plans to launch a hub in Atlanta with...
Atlanta Beach Bus Express expected to launch service soon
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park.
Local family gets stuck in Yellowstone National Park
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
The body of Charlie Caldwell Jr. was recovered from the Gulf of Mexico on the morning of...
Body of missing Shreveport City Marshal found in Gulf of Mexico
Deputies are asking the public to identify this individual.
Jackson deputies requesting assistance in identifying person of interest

Latest News

Weekend Forecast
Weekend Forecast
The workers in Towson, Maryland, voted by a 65-33 margin to seek entry into the International...
Union: Apple workers at Maryland store vote 2-1 to organize
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson (3) controls the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning center...
Avalanche rout Lightning 7-0 to take 2-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Minority PC hosted the third annual Juneteenth Festival at the Rosenwald High School field in...
Bay County residents celebrate Juneteenth