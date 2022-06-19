Rooms With A Purpose surprises child with dream room

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It was truly an eventful day for Bryson Phipps.

Bryson was the latest kid to receive his dream room and he’s a giant spider-man fan. so you can only imagine what his room looks like right?

Rooms With A Purpose Director Sherry Melton partnered up with Bay County Sheriff’s Office and several businesses like Inhouse Ink, Press Print Graphics LLC, and Panhandle Paint and Decorating to make this one-of-a-kind room.

“This room is so above and beyond what we’ve done in the past. We have a graphic artist from InHouse Ink Rich Hernandez that called me and said we want to be a part of what you’re doing and we want to help I have some great ideas for a Spider-Man room and I was like it all yours,” Melton said.

From the very first reaction Bryson, his siblings, and their parents Nichole and James were all blown away.

“I don’t even know how to describe walking into that room and seeing his reaction. It just brought a tear to my eye. Yes, we said Spider-Man room, we knew they were going to do a Spider-Man room. But we didn’t know they were going to do that,” Nichole and James Phipps, Bryson’s parents said.

The Phipps family is quite a special family.

“We are a different kind of family. We are very blended. We have adopted children, we have foster kiddos, and then we have our biological children, and it’s nice to see them all celebrated on the same level. That’s beautiful,” Nichole Phipps said.

Bryson’s siblings also received some room upgrades and all received gifts thanks to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

If there was one takeaway, melton wants folks to know.

“We live in an amazing, amazing community. And for these people to come out and donate their day for a family they don’t know. To do this for them says so much for our community. And we are so honored and so blessed to work with all these different companies around town that help us,” Melton said.

Creating meaningful bedroom makeovers, that’s what Rooms With A Purpose is all about.

Thanks to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Bryson was also made a deputy sheriff for the day and got the chance to meet some of the deputy K-9s along with being in a police escort.

For more information on how to get involved with the organization, visit their website Rooms With A Purpose.

