911 hang-up call alerts authorities to child drowning

DeFuniak Springs Police Department received a 911 hang up call located at Lake Stanley Park. While responding, another 911 call advised that an 11 year old swimmer was missing and had possibly drowned.(black | DeFuniak Springs Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police responded to an incident on Sunday after first receiving a 911 hang-up call.

After determining the call was located at Lake Stanley Park, DeFuniak Springs Police Department received another 911 call while arriving at the park.

Officials were told that an 11 year old swimmer entered the lake to retrieve a beach ball, and was seen going under water.

Police, firemen, and citizens, immediately entered the water in hopes of locating the child.

The body of the child was eventually found approximately 25 feet from shore.

