AAA reports Florida gas prices moving lower

TAMPA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - AAA sent out a press release on Monday regarding the drop of Florida gas prices.

Oil and gasoline futures suffered big weekly drops recently, and the national average price for regular unleaded is back below $5.

On Sunday, Florida gas prices were $4.82 a gallon on average.

These losses are connected to last week’s rate hike from the Federal Reserve, which warned of a possible recession, and could lower fuel demand.

According to Mark Jenkins, a spokesman for AAA, if the downward trend stays, gas price drops could accelerate, and possibly move the state average to around $4.50 a gallon.

However, he says, the market is still unstable and things can change rapidly.

To save on gas, AAA recommends the following tips:

• Combine errands to limit driving time.

• Shop around for the best gas prices in your community.

• Pay with cash. Some retailers charge extra per gallon for customers who pay with a credit card.

• Remove excess weight in your vehicle. Every 100 pounds taken out of the vehicle improves fuel economy by 1-2 percent.

• Drive conservatively. Aggressive acceleration and speeding reduces fuel economy.

• Enroll in savings programs.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.