Georgia man arrested for sexual battery of a juvenile

Branden Green was arrested Monday after being accused of sexual assaulting a juvenile.
Branden Green was arrested Monday after being accused of sexual assaulting a juvenile.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested on Monday for charges of alleged sexual battery and the possession of ecstasy.

Early Sunday morning, two juvenile girls spoke to a Bay County sheriff’s deputy and claimed that one of them had allegedly been raped.

During the investigation, the girls were said to have identified Branden Green, age 33, of La Grange, Georgia, when the suspect drove by the deputy and victim on a golf cart.

Bay County deputies reportedly made contact with Green and detained him while BCSO Criminal Investigations responded to the scene.

The victim was taken to a hospital and met with a sexual assault nurse examiner, where officials say there was physical evidence of a sexual assault.

A search warrant was obtained for Green’s residence, where deputies stated they located several key pieces of evidence that confirmed the victim’s statement, and an amount of MDMA, or ecstasy.

Green was booked into Bay County Jail and is currently awaiting first appearance.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

