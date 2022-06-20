Advertisement

Juneteenth celebration brings community together

Lynn Haven Juneteenth Celebration
By Victoria Scott
Published: Jun. 19, 2022 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lynn Haven, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The scorching temperatures didn’t keep people from celebrating Juneteenth at Sharon Sheffield Park on Sunday.

“We’ve got chalk for the kids,” event organizer Chrisha Martin said. “We’ve got arts and crafts for the kids, we’ve got music going on, we’ve got speeches that kind of go over what Juneteenth is all about.”

People with GetChewaBox Food Truck hosted and organized the event.

Martin said the celebration was also meant to be a day of reflection.

“I think it’s important because a lot of people really don’t know what it is or what it stands for,” Martin said. “So that’s what we’re here for - to bring awareness.”

President Joe Biden made Juneteenth a federal holiday by signing a bill into law in 2021.

Juneteenth commemorated the end of slavery in the U.S.

Event organizer Kenisha Johnson said the holiday isn’t just for a certain group of people, though.

“June 19 signifies growth for not only Black Americans but for all American people,” Johnson said. “GetChewaBox wanted this to be an all-inclusive event for the whole community. So even though it’s June 19, it’s not just for Black Americans. It’s for everyone to come on out and enjoy being a part of your community.”

GetChewaBox also had raffles and gave away free prizes.

“It was GetChewaBox’s way to show appreciation to the community for supporting GetChewaBox and wanting to give back to the community as well as celebrating Juneteenth,” Johnson said.

Event organizers said they hope to make the celebration an annual event.

The goal is to expand it every year.

