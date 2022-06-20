Advertisement

Mississippi man accused of throwing meth into deputy’s face while running

A Mississippi man who fled from an Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office deputy following a traffic stop, then threw crushed methamphetamine into his chest and face.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Mississippi man was arrested on Sunday afternoon, where deputies say he ran after being pulled over.

Todd Adams, 35, of Hattiesburg, was stopped on Racetrack Road where an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy reportedly found Adams did not have a driver’s license and smelled marijuana coming from the car.

When asked to exit the vehicle, deputies say Adams ran. He then fell to the ground and was reaching into his shorts when the deputy tried to tase him. Adams then allegedly grabbed the taser and two handfuls of crushed up meth from his shorts. Deputies say he threw the drugs into the deputy’s face and chest.

Adams was found later hiding under a trailer with two taser probes still attached.

The deputy was taken to a local hospital and treated for exposure to meth.

When officials searched the car, they reported a half dozen hydrocodone pills and 67 grams of codeine syrup, along with marijuana. Deputies also found 147 grams of meth where Adams initially tossed it.

Adams is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, driving without a license, depriving an officer of a means of protection, possession of a controlled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, and resisting an officer.

